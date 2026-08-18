MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — McGregor city council members voted against moving forward with a proposed property tax rate increase following a public hearing Monday night where residents raised concerns about the 2026–2027 fiscal year budget.

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McGregor city council rejects proposed property tax rate increase after residents speak out

The proposed increase would have raised property taxes by 3.5 cents for every $100 of valuation. Residents packed the council meeting to speak out against the change.

McGregor resident Jackie Boss questioned why the burden was being placed on taxpayers rather than a data center that had purchased land from the city.

"Y'all sold that land to the data center, people. Now, but you're raising our taxes. You, you're talking about raising our taxes. Why didn't y'all sell that? Land to them. You know, and pass that cost to them more than enough to where you don't have to pass the taxes on to us as citizens," Boss said.

Council members ultimately decided not to move forward with the proposed property tax rate increase. City leaders say they will look for other ways to fund needed equipment and city expenses.

The mayor addressed residents following the vote.

"OK hat that just happened was your taxes didn't go up. We're going to try to find a fund a way, find a way to fund the city with the equipment that is needed. And if that comes from the sale of property, what have you, well, you know, we'll just have to bite the bullet on that one. But, uh, thank you for coming out," the mayor said.

Council members also voted during Monday night's meeting to sell a 4.188-acre tract of land to Texas A&M University.

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