Coryell Health breaks ground on new 30,000-square-foot clinic, physical therapy center in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Coryell Health broke ground on a 30,000-square-foot medical clinic and physical therapy center on Thursday at the corner of Highway 84 and Harris Creek Road in McGregor, marking a major step in the health system’s effort to expand access to comprehensive care across Central Texas.

The single-story facility will include 10 treatment pods and five procedure rooms and will house advanced imaging and laboratory services, a full physical therapy department, family medicine, specialty care and a walk-in clinic for same-day appointments.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone for Coryell Health and for the Waco and McGregor communities. It has always been our goal to get patients seen quickly, complete diagnostics and lab work in a timely manner to help relieve any anxiety, and get them back home. In recent years, we have focused on expanding surgical services and bringing more specialists to the community as part of our mission to provide quality care close to home. This new location will provide greater access to physical therapy and rehabilitation services, helping more patients reach their goals and return to the activities they love.” - David Byrom, chief executive officer of Coryell Health

Clinton Black, chief operations officer of Coryell Health, said the facility was designed to combine modern medical technology with convenience and compassionate care.

“We’re truly excited to see it taking shape and hopeful we’ll open our doors to the community by November 2026,” Black said.

Coryell Health officials say the new clinic will improve coordination among physicians, specialists and therapists by offering on-site diagnostics and integrated care options, streamlining the patient experience from diagnosis through recovery.

The walk-in clinic is intended to provide same-day access when patients need care quickly.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026, with the facility opening shortly thereafter.

Coryell Health thanked the McGregor Chamber of Commerce, local officials, its board of directors, physicians, staff and community members who attended Thursday’s groundbreaking to celebrate the expansion of healthcare services for McGregor, Waco and surrounding communities.

