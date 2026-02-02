Man arrested, charged with murder after shooting death of brother in Gholson

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his brother during an altercation early Saturday morning in the Gholson area.

Cory James Mayo was taken into custody following the incident that occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The two brothers were involved in an altercation when Mayo got a firearm and shot his brother, authorities said. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayo was arrested after a preliminary investigation and consultation with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office said there is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident. The investigation remains open and ongoing, with additional details limited to ensure the integrity of the investigative process.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at (254) 757-5222.

