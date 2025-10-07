Lorena Police warns residents of recent phone call scam

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The Lorena Police Department chief of police put out a scam alert, warning residents of a new scam going around.

Chief Scott Holt says a Lorena resident contacted Lorena PD on Monday about a phone call they received from a man they didn't know, claiming to be a deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The unknown caller said the resident missed jury duty and as a result, they needed to Venmo the caller a certain amount of money or face arrest.

The Lorena Police Department contacted the MCSO and they confirmed it was a scam.

The chief pointed out some red flags during the phone call that stood out:



Law enforcement will not ask you to send money electronically

The caller warned the resident that he "was not to talk to anyone"

The caller demanded that the resident act immediately

The caller warned that if the resident hung up the phone, that he would be arrested

"Please be extremely cautious when anyone you do not know calls and demands that you send them money by electronic means," Chief Holt said.