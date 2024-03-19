Lorena police locate stolen skid steer, authorities have suspect in the case

LORENA, Texas — Authorities in Lorena are investigating the theft of a skid steer valued at $56,000 from the Travel Center construction site, that went missing on Monday morning.

Police investigated the theft, and felt the stolen property had been located, then requested the assistance of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to follow up on the theft and locate the equipment — the skid steer was found on High Prairie Road in between Crawford and Valley Mills.

Although no arrests have been made, according to police, there is a suspect in this case — the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Holt with the Lorena Police Department made a statement on Facebook that reads:

"With all the new construction in our area, we seek the community’s assistance. We ask you to be vigilant and keep an eye out for any unusual or abnormal behaviors. If you see or suspect something is suspicious, please give us a call."