Latest numbers from Waco-McLennan County Public Health show a spike in flu cases

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The latest numbers from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department (WMCPHD) show a spike in Flu A by 31% and a 45% increase in influenza-like illnesses, as of Dec. 20, 2025.

Flu B has also increase by 23%, but Flu NDs, which is Not Differentiated, dropped from 35 cases to 16 cases.

Influenza-like illnesses are described by WMCPHD is defined by someone showing symptoms of a fever over 100ºF and cough and/or sore throat in the absence of a diagnosis.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Texas is categorized "high" on the "ILI Activity Level."