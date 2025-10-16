Interagency K9 training leads to narcotics arrest on Interstate 35 near Elm Mott

ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — One man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Elm Mott during an interagency training with the K9 units from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the Lacy Lakeview Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Waco unit.

The MCSO says they were doing a joint criminal interdiction training along the highway in the Elm Mott area when a sheriff deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 356. The driver was identified as Michael Ryan Hall of the Round Rock area.

When the deputy was talking to Hill, a Lacy Lakeview K9 officer deployed his narcotics canine, which gave a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle ended in the discovery of around 500 grams of THC and $16,000 in U.S. cash.

Hill was taken into custody without incident and booked into the McLennan County Jail and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, Over 400 Grams.

According to the McLennan County Jail bookings, Hill's bail is listed at $25,000.