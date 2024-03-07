Homeowners beware: You might be paying more for tax filings than needed

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Third-party companies are charging McLennan County residents hundreds of dollars to file homestead exemptions when a free option exists, the McLennan County Tax Office said.

The office said they received multiple property tax refund delivery designation forms, which designate third-parties to receive refunds from the tax office.

McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said these companies are charging an "unreasonable amount" for homestead exemptions, and now some county residents are out hundreds of dollars.

A free option already exists.

"An exemption for a homestead may be filed for free with the McLennan

Central Appraisal District," Riggs said in a statement.

The tax office said that homestead exemptions can be filed for free with Form 50-114 at the McLennan Central Appraisal District, which can be found at mclennancad.org, or on the Texas State Comptroller's website at comptroller.texas.gov.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call the McLennan County Tax Office at (254) 757-5130, or the Appraisal District at (254) 752-9864.

From the McLennan County Tax Office:

The McLennan County Tax Office is located in Waco with substations in West and McGregor. Most transactions can be processed through the mail at P.O. Box 406, Waco, TX 76703