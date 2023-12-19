High school students work toward Emergency Response Certification in mock triage

WACO, Texas — A group of students at University High School in Waco participated in a mock triage in the school parking lot, working toward their emergency certification.



Students work all year participating in simulated scenarios and situations going toward their certification

These courses are great life skills these kids can take with them in a future career and in life

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Anything can happen at any second,” said local student, Malia Nunnalee.

The saying goes, "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst".

A group of university high school students are working toward their emergency response team certification — it's a course that takes all year to complete.

They take part in different simulated scenarios, learning how to react and respond.

“Some people will be calling out walking wounded, so they’ll be calling for non-injured people to be walking out front, which is part of the triage drill, and then, as they go around, there will be manikins and they’ll be marked with certain “issues”, and they’ll have to use their triage tags to hypothetically to mark those people as they would in a real scenario of a mass casualty or something of that sort,” Nunnalee said.

The simulation playing out on Monday involves an accident in a parking lot.

They don't know the number of victims or what they’re walking into.

“Today we had to make sure, we had to check on everybody if they were brainwashed or not from the accident, if they had any leg injuries or injuries that could affect them in their daily left, or if they had passed away,” said junior student, Malcolm Bennett.

They're preparing to hande whatever comes their way as they look to the future.

“I would like to continue in this as I get older as I grow up," Bennett said.

"We need more people be in this work force in that type of environment."

“These skills are something that they’ll use life-long," said Disaster Response teacher, Jefferson Gunn.

"Whether it be the triage learning they’re learning today, whether that be the fire rescue they learned recently, the rescue training, or something as simple as turning off a water meter, this is training that will help them the rest of their life and every day life."