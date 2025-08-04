High school football team talks on staying hydrated in the Texas heat

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart head football coach Chris Lancaster and McLane Children's Hospital's Anna Dick talk on the importance of staying hydrated while practicing in the Texas heat.



The first day of high school football practice for the state of Texas is Monday, August 4th, 2025

It is recommend athletes consume 60-80 ounces of water daily plus electrolyte drinks as football fields can easily reach temperatures of 150 degrees

Many coaches hold practices early in the mornings and in the evenings to beat the Texas heat

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the high school football season approaches in a matter of weeks, Texas teams are implementing safety measures to combat dangerous heat conditions, with football fields easily reaching temperatures as high as 150 degrees.

Chris Lancaster, head coach and athletic director for the Mart Panthers, has developed a strategic approach to keep players safe during summer practices.

"We go in the mornings for that first week to get acclimated we go in the mornings all week long. Fortunately here we don't start classes until August 20th and then we don't start our in service with our teachers and our staff the second week so we get that first week to go as early as early as we want in the morning and so we're going to have the kids and the coaches report by 7 a.m. and then we're on the field by 7:30," Lancaster said.

The team is taking multiple precautions to ensure player safety in the extreme heat.

"We'll have our trainer will set up a station over here we will have a tent. I'll have a fan that blows mist on them. We'll also have a tub ready for ice if if a kid gets overheated. We're constantly educating our kids on hydration. And how to eat right, drink right, act right, sleep right, and all the things that you got to do and then also be a smart coach," Lancaster said.

25 News spoke with Anna Dick, nurse practitioner at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, about the importance of keeping bodies ready for extreme heat. She emphasized that while getting plenty of rest and eating balanced meals are important, proper hydration is crucial.

"So our goal for our athletes, especially middle school, high school age, is to get about between minimum 60, up to about 80 ounces of water a day. But we also need to make sure that we're adding some type of electrolyte drink on top of that. So like a sugar-free Gatorade or a sugar-free Powerade are great options. And so all throughout the day, even before practice, they need to be working on their hydration. The other thing is taking really frequent breaks and getting out of the heat," Dick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

