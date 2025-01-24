UPDATE: No injuries reported after 18-wheeler overturns on Hewitt Drive

UPDATE : N. Hewitt Drive is now open and the scene is clear.

ORIGINAL STORY : There were no injuries reported after an 18-wheeler overturned on Hewitt Drive on Friday afternoon, blocking the road in both directions.

According to Chief McGrath with the Hewitt Police Department, the driver was turning from Sun Valley Road when he took the turn too fast and the weight of his load caused the truck and trailer to overturn.

Both lanes are still blocked but the truck has been turned upright — the lane is anticipated to be cleared by 2:30 p.m. Friday.

There were no hazmat issues and no citations expected at this time.