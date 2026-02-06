Man charged with murder after deadly shooting Thursday night in Hewitt neighborhood

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — A 56-year-old man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting Thursday evening that left one person dead and another injured in Hewitt.

The Hewitt Police Department responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Saddle Horn Drive. Hewitt PD says the communications department's call said there were around 10 gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim near a residence porch who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as George Armando Turnblazer Sr., 54, of Waco, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. A female victim was also found inside the residence with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute between the suspect and the victims. Officers found Eric Rene Enriquez, 56, nearby and took him into custody without incident. A juvenile was also found inside the residence but was unharmed.

The investigation revealed that both adult victims were hit multiple times during the shooting. Evidence, including the firearm used in the offense, was collected after search warrants were obtained for the suspect's residence and the victim's vehicle. Police said the investigation also shows that suspect and victims know each other and this is an isolated incident.

Enriquez has been charged with murder and is being held at McLennan County Jail. The case has been forwarded to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, which assisted with the initial response and is maintaining perimeter security during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Hewitt Police Department at 254-666-1661.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.