Hewitt firefighters return home after deployment to battle wildfires in the Texas Panhandle

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Hewitt firefighters returned Tuesday night after being deployed to the Texas Panhandle, where wildfires have been burning across the region.

Watch Full Story Here:

Local crews were deployed through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, a statewide program that allows fire departments to support each other during emergencies.

Corey LeBourgeois, a longtime Hewitt firefighter, said the mission was about being ready to protect people and property.

"Just being prepared to deploy when necessary to help protect structures and people's homes in case evacuations need to be conducted in the area."

The deployment brought together fire departments from across Texas, including crews from Austin, Round Rock, Kyle, and Travis County — all working to make sure resources were in place if conditions intensified.

LeBourgeois said returning home feels good, but knowing the department can answer the call anywhere in the state matters just as much.

"Being back here, it's a good feeling to be back just to support the local community, but knowing that we have the option to deploy anywhere in the state to help other communities just like we would at home."

Firefighters say these deployments are a reminder that when conditions become dangerous, departments across Texas work together to protect lives and homes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

