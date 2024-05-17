Central Texas Champions: Family shares identical twins' health story across the country

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The Stotts' twin girls, Ella and Audrey, have been through so much medically in their six years of life.



This year, have been chosen by the Children's Miracle Network as their 2024 champions.

The family continues to travel across the county, speaking about their journey to inspire others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Six-year-old twins Audrey and Ella Stott from Hewitt are about to graduate kindergarten. But before reaching this milestone, there were quite a few health hurdles to jump through.

“They were born at 31 weeks, they were almost born two months premature,” said their mom, Amanda.

And because of that prematurity...

“Their cardiologist was the one that noticed their foreheads coming to a point. If you were to sit them on your lap and look straight down at their head, you can see that their forehead came to a point,” Amanda said.

That’s called metopic craniosynostosis — one in every 5,500 kids have it. And at around 17 months, both Ella and Audrey underwent surgery.

“It was pretty scary, that’s something you never want to go through, but you can never tell now,” said their dad, Kenny.

“Their foreheads were bumpy, for almost a year, but then you started to notice, and it started receding,” Amanda said.

Resulting in many trips to McClain’s Children’s Hospital in Temple.

“We just had the best care. The doctors and nurses and the care that you’re given there is first class. We know they have the best doctors in the country and we’ve seen proof of that,” Kenny said.

And because of their story...

“To go through what they went through at such a young age, to have their parents be such a wonderful storytellers to represent their daughters and reprint them as champions, really shows what we’re all about at McClane Children’s and that is making sure we’re telling the community about the wonderful things that are happening at our hospitals,” said Jordan Castillo, Senior Director of Philanthropy for Baylor Scott & White.

The Stotts were chosen to be champions for Children’s Miracle Network for 2024, representing McClain’s Children’s Hospital all across the country.

“We would love to come out and share our story, we love to be part of the fundraising process and we know how important it really is to change lives and give children a chance at a normal life,” Kenny said.

From dance parties to golf tournaments, this family knows they’re making a difference helping an organization that’s helped them in so many ways.

“It’s something we strongly believe in and we’re going to give back any way we can,” Kenny said.