18-wheeler, vehicle crash shuts down northbound Interstate 35 lanes in McLennan County

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shutdown due to an 18-wheeler and vehicle crash, blocking traffic in Hewitt.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene, as well as Texas DPS on northbound I-35 between Moonlight and Sun Valley near mile marker 328.

Texas DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard says the crash happened around 3 p.m. The preliminary investigation shows that a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer going westbound on Surrey Ridge Lane disregarded a stop sign, entering the intersection.

The truck tractor then crossed the median into the main lanes of traffic and hit a concrete wall. Shortly after that, a Dodge Durango crashed into the Freightliner, DPS says.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can expect delays up to four hours as crews clean up and clear the area.