18-wheeler, vehicle crash shuts down northbound Interstate 35 lanes in McLennan County

Texas DPS says the highway will be closed for several hours as crews cleanup and clear the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shutdown due to an 18-wheeler and vehicle crash, blocking traffic in Hewitt.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene, as well as Texas DPS on northbound I-35 between Moonlight and Sun Valley near mile marker 328.

Texas DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard says the crash happened around 3 p.m. The preliminary investigation shows that a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer going westbound on Surrey Ridge Lane disregarded a stop sign, entering the intersection.

The truck tractor then crossed the median into the main lanes of traffic and hit a concrete wall. Shortly after that, a Dodge Durango crashed into the Freightliner, DPS says.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can expect delays up to four hours as crews clean up and clear the area.

