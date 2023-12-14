Helping horses and other livestock survive the winter months

ROBINSON, Texas — 25 News' Jarell Baker went on down to the Bridge Sanctuary to see how local rescues and livestock owners are preparing their animals for the winter temperatures.



Local rescues are preparing to help livestock get through the colder months.

Chilly winds and rains are tough and harmful to those animals.

Using heating lights, blankets and other tools can help.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

During this time of year in Central Texas everyone is preparing for the cold weather, including animals.

Margaret Ransom with the Bridge Sanctuary said horses and other livestock need extra help during the colder months.

“When the weather team at KXXV tells us it’s gonna be cold, we prepare. No joking aside—when we see our meteorologist tell us it’s going to be cold, we all know we're feeding extra hay that night so they can stay warm,” Ransom said.

Ransom said most horses keep themselves warm with some extra food and water.

“She tells us she’s ready with here really furry coat,” Ransom said.

However, older horses, goats and donkeys struggle in low temperatures.

That’s why Ransom uses tools like heating lights and blankets to help out.

“Anything below 30°, they will all wear blankets,” Ransom said.

Chilly winds and rain are tough on these animals, but these shelters protect them.

“Everyone here has a shelter with an overhang so they can get relief when it gets super wet or super cold,” Ransom said.

Ransom also works together with other rescues to survive the winter weather.

“Just wanna make sure that everyone is aware that these animals can be vulnerable in this weather. Horses, dogs, cats, and everything. It’s nice to have a community of animals lovers who want to work together,” Ransom said.

Whether you have a horse, cat or dog, it’s important to make sure you take the extra precautions because this winter weather could be harmful to our animal friends.