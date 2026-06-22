Heavy rain flooded I-35 near Waco and trapped drivers — now TxDOT is explaining what caused the surge

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Heavy rain Sunday night caused flash flooding on I-35 and its service roads near Waco and leaving drivers stranded



Justin Louviere who was driving from Plano to Round Rock, was trapped on the service road as Flat Creek rose on both sides of him, saying he was ready to abandon his car and walk through floodwaters to higher ground.

First responders helped Louviere and other drivers move their vehicles to a nearby business lot, though they were already driving through about a foot and a half of water by that point.

TxDOT said standard maintenance of culverts will continue to ensure efficacy, but Louviere said he hopes the agency keeps water drainage in mind for future construction.

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Drivers stranded as I-35 floods near Waco after heavy rain

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heavy rain slammed the Waco area last Sunday night, turning I-35 and its service roads into rivers and leaving drivers stranded in rising floodwaters.

TxDOT told 25 News that around 5 inches of rain falling in the same area was the overwhelming factor of the flooding.

"Intense rainfall, approximately 5 inches within the same area, was the overwhelming factor in the flooding." Texas Dept. of Transportation

Justin Louviere was driving home from Plano to Round Rock when he got stopped on the service road as water filled between the I-35 barriers and reached the service road.

"The north end of Flat Creek started rising up behind me. Myself and a whole group of cars, we're trapped in between those two flooding points of Flat Creek," Louviere said.

The situation became serious enough that Louviere considered leaving his vehicle behind.

"I was fully ready to abandon ship. Like, I was about ready to start walking through, like, you know, floodwaters to get to higher ground and leave my car there," Louviere said.

With the help of first responders, Louviere was able to get his vehicle to safety — but by that point, drivers were already moving through about a foot and a half of water. First responders helped get his car and others into a nearby business lot.

When asked what TxDOT is doing to prevent the flooding from happening again, the agency said in a statement, "Standard maintenance of culverts will also ensure culverts maintain maximum efficiency for the conveyance of water during rain events."

When asked if TXDOT was prepared for this to happen, they answered,

"Yes. TxDOT assisted law enforcement to close the Interstate to ensure travelers safely exited to alternate routes as the water receded." Texas Dept. of Transportation

Louviere said he hopes TxDOT keeps water drainage in mind for future construction.

"I do have some concerns about their role in all of this, um, but at the end of the day, you know, just first responders and, you know, human teamwork, that's what won the day," Louviere said.

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