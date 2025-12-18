Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network reports data breach affecting patient records

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network is notifying patients of a privacy and data security incident that occurred last month at one of its facilities in McLennan County, Texas.

On Nov. 20, an unauthorized person broke into a facility and may have accessed or removed paper patient records, according to a statement released by the organization Thursday.

The records potentially involved in the breach include patient names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, diagnoses, treatment or procedure information, and Medicaid or health insurance information.

The behavioral health network, which is a HIPAA-covered entity, said it discovered the break-in on the same day it occurred. Law enforcement was notified quickly, and the organization has launched a full internal investigation.

The network has also notified regulatory authorities including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, the Texas Office of the Attorney General, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

In response to the incident, the organization said it has secured the affected area and implemented enhanced physical security safeguards and additional staff training.

Because Social Security numbers were potentially compromised, the network is encouraging affected individuals to monitor their explanation-of-benefits statements, billing statements, and credit reports for suspicious activity. Free credit reports can be obtained at AnnualCreditReport.com or by calling 1-877-322-8228.

"Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network takes the privacy and security of protected health information seriously and regrets any concern this incident may cause," the organization said in its statement.

Patients with questions about the incident can contact Noel Magee, Privacy Officer, by phone at 866-752-3451 or by email at noel.magee@hotbhn.org.

