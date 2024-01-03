GIFT OF LIFE: Former pastor donates kidney to Bellmead's City Manager

BELLMEAD, Texas — We all have friends, but how many of them are willing to give you a kidney?

“I’m 100 percent Texan right, but he’s 100 percent Egyptian, until last March 27th — then he got a little bit of Texas in hin," said former pastor, Jay Mathis.

"He’s only about 99.5 percent Egyptian now."

Last year, Mathis donated his kidney to his long-time friend and Bellmead's City Manager, Yost Zakhary.

In May 2022, Yost found out both his kidneys failed after spending two weeks in the hospital.

“I was mentally preparing myself to be on dialysis for two to three years," Yost said.

"They told me 'You have a common blood', which is good, but you’re still looking at least two or three years find a match."

Weeks later, Yost wife told Jay’s wife about Yost becoming septic and needing a kidney.

“When she said he needs a kidney, I just said — I’m not exaggerating — 'Well I have two of them. He can have one of mine'," Mathis said.

After several tests to verify compatibility, he found out he was a match for Yost in March of 2023.

“I would just encourage people to just be willing to give — to give sacrificially and to get freely, to give joyfully," Mathis said.

"Of yourself, time in their life, but also part of your life."

Now the two friends are feeling just fine and are closer than ever after their surgeries.

Both are happy that Yost has more time to spend with his family.

“It’s amazing I get to see my two daughters which are a blessing, my wife, it’s amazing,” Yost said.

You can sign up to be a donor online on the state registry or go to a local DMV office.