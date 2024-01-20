Family business in Lacy Lakeview opens new restaurant, beginning a new chapter

WACO, Texas — A new restaurant is in on the block in Lacy Lakeview, hoping to create a lasting legacy in Central Texas.

Once where Mr. Oso's Resturant lived for over 20 years off of North Dallas Highway, Black Pot Cajun Cuisine Inc. is ready to create their own legacy.

The cutting of a ribbon symbolizes a fresh start for a new local business.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of New Orleans to Texas,” said owner of Black Pot Cajun Cuisine Inc., Stacey Mitchell.

Black Pot Cajun Cusine in Lacy Lakeview might be new to the Central Texas restaurant scene, but the owner Stacey Mitchell is no stranger to the restaurant world.

“I was the proud owner of Friday’s Seafood and More, same house, LLC, and I ran that for seven years, and then we decided to buy our own building and then we just decided to change the name to Black Pot Cajun Cusine," Mitchell said.

"Friday’s is not currently open on my side, but my sister, Miss Friday, the original owner, she is going to be opening the old location and she is going to be bringing her flair and flavor to that side of the town."

Ready to make her own mark in the family business, this location off of New Dallas Highway holds special meaning.

“This building, I consider it a historical marker — it was Mr. Oso’s. All the cadet students would come here and eat — it has a lot of attachment to our city,” said mayor of Lacy Lakeview, A. Neicey Payne.

With Mr. Oso’s being a staple to this community for more than 20 years, a new chapter is beginning for the city and for Mitchell’s family.

“It is awesome to know that they have succeeded opening up restaurants and putting out great food, Cajun cooking," said Mitchell's sister, Laura Jones.

"It’s seasoned, tastes good, looks good — can’t go wrong."

They are looking forward to serving a community that has given so much to them already.

“We support, we support, we support, and I hope to keep it like that even when our future businesses come in,” Mayor Payne said.

“This city is high on community and there are small businesses pouring in every single day, they’re helping out with the marketing, they’re awesome and I’m just proud to be here,” Mitchell said.