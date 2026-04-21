Connally ISD places bus driver on leave after student is left unattended on a school bus all day

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Connally Independent School District has placed a bus driver and aide on administrative leave after a student was left unattended on a school bus for an entire school day.

A driver found the student on the bus in the afternoon. The district determined the student was left behind following the morning route.

Connally ISD is working with Texas Rural Student Transportation to investigate the failure. The district is also self-reporting the incident to oversight agencies for further investigation and audits.

"Regardless of the cause, we acknowledge the significance of this event and commit to putting additional checks and fail-safes into place to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Connally ISD said.

In a separate, unrelated incident, a district school bus was involved in a rear collision.

Bus 108 crashed on the access road to Interstate 35 near the Road Ranger convenience store. No students were on the bus at the time, and the driver was not injured.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department responded to the scene.

"According to the officer’s report, the bus driver was traveling on the southbound I35 frontage road coming up to the New Dallas Highway intersection when a white SUV failed to yield right of way and struck the rear quarter panel of the bus, then fled the scene without staying to exchange information.



There were no children on board and no reported injuries by the bus driver. This investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, they can contact the Police Department at 254-799-2479 option 1 and reference Case #26-0291." Detective Tyler Ziegler, Lacy Lakeview Police

The district stated it is reviewing all safety procedures following both incidents.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk is working to find out more details on both incidents.

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