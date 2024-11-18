Paper to plate: Culinary students plan Friendsgiving

CHINA SPRING, TX — China Spring High School culinary arts students learned how to plan, budget and prepare a Friendsgiving meal. It's life lessons these students are applying to help them grow and come together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

These China Spring culinary students are about to gobble til they wobble.

"There's mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberries, and many more," said Moriah Flores, Senior at China Spring High School.

Creating a Thanksgiving feast from start to finish.

"They had to design a Friendsgiving meal for their classes," Dawn Wilson, Culinary Arts Instructor at China Spring High School, said. "They would research different recipes, and each had to submit a bread recipe, an appetizer recipe, three side dishes, and a dessert.

With instructor Dawn Wilson teaching students lessons you won't find in a textbook.

"Every one of these students has a food handler's license, so they must study and do the coursework. My practicum students also have a food manager certification. These are all skills that they can take to get a job. We have several students employed by the food service industry," said Wilson.

"So many times when we're cooking, we focus on one item, or we may be cooking meals for someone else, so most of the time we won't get to sit down and have a meal ourselves because it's a very fast-paced all the time and you have to clean up and get going," Wilson said.

Teaching how to plan and budget is also important, as the USDA predicts that in 2024, prices for all food will increase by 2.3%.

They are giving these young chefs the confidence to handle what comes their way in the kitchen.

"There are a lot of dangerous tools in the kitchen, and you have to know how to use them and what can go together and what can't," Flores said. "Many germs and pathogens can be created, and you have to learn how to use everything."

"The number one thing I've learned is to follow instructions and to be patient. When you're cooking in the kitchen, there are a lot of things that could go wrong, and it's good to know that it's ok to slow down and take your time," Chris Martin, fellow Senior at China Spring High School, said.

The goal is for everyone to enjoy every bite and moment.

"I think they're having a great time in there. They've been looking forward to this since they've planned," Wilson said.

