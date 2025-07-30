'It left us with some really clear priorities': China Spring ISD discusses school funding ahead of school year

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring ISD faces budget challenges due to inflation, with only $190,000 remaining from $2.4 million in state funding after mandated spending,



House Bill 2 provided funding for public schools in Texas, China Spring ISD was left with limited flexible funds after meeting state requirements

The district was allotted $2.4 million, but after mandated state spending, only $190,000 remained.

China Spring ISD is facing a budget deficit, largely due to inflation, and is now considering a voter-approved tax rate election in November to address the funding gap.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner points to rising costs as a major factor in the district's financial challenges.

"We bought some new buses not too long ago, last two years ago they were priced at $98,000. That same bus is priced at $140,000 now," Faulkner said.

"We're very grateful that we got any kind of funding and certainly because it's been a long time since we've had any adjustment to the basic allotments since I think 2019," Faulkner said.

To determine priorities moving forward, the district sought community input through a survey that received over 1,000 responses.

"The point was just to hear what they value in our school system what they want us as administrative team, as leaders of the district to continue to, push and advance forward and what they wanted us to protect and so that that's really all it was we had a great response we had over 1000 people that responded to our survey which was fantastic," Faulkner said.

The feedback has helped the district establish clear priorities based on community values as they navigate their financial challenges.

