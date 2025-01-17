China Spring students come together through Unified Livestock Showcase

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring High School agriculture students and students with special needs are partnering together to put on their Unified Livestock Showcase on Saturday to showcase their life skills.

These students will be working with goats, pigs and lambs to build confidence within one another.



The pigs are walked with a pig whip, you'll see a swatting motions to the pigs, but because of the animal's thick skin and this is one gently, this doesn't hurt them at all

This is the first year the agricultural students and students with special needs are coming together to put on this showcase

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Collin Ely is all smiles as he prepares for a big event this weekend.

He and other China Spring students with special needs are partnering with the agricultural students, unifying the school, hosting a livestock showcase.

“We are showing our students how to walk, feed and clean, get ready for a show and then we’re going to have a show here in our Ag barn,” said Nickolas Smith, Executive Director of Special Programs for China Spring ISD.

Connecting with one another through principles of hard work and dedication.

“We’re teaching them from what we have learned, like monitoring their health, their weight, how to walk them properly, how to bathe them properly, we’re just teaching them what we have learned in the program so they have a better understanding,” said Kalyn Flanigan, sophomore at China Spring High School.

— so these students can take whatever comes their way by the horns.

“Every person is different, so understanding what their fears and strengths are very strong. It’s just been fun to get to know them,” Flanigan said.