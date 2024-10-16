China Spring Special Olympics makes community impact

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring ISD has increased their student participation from six to 13 within a year — the organization is made up of middle and high school students.

This growth is credited to comfortability and inclusion, as these students are part of thousands that participate in Special Olympics annually.

The team is practicing for bocce ball, which they will be competing in on Friday, Oct. 25 in Temple.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Boccee ball is a unique sport for a unique team.

"Bocce really is a sport of strategy, as well as the ability to roll these balls as close to the target as possible and win points," said Head Coach for China Spring Special Olympics, Bradley Settles.

13 middle and high school students make up China Spring’s Special Olympic team, and they're practicing for their next bocce ball tournament.

"Truly, it is for the community," Settles said.

This community has doubled in size from just one year ago.

"I think at the end of the day what we’re providing is opportunity, and I think that’s contagious," Settles said.

"We as a district give every student here the opportunity to overcome and succeed — I think that’s really exciting."

The China Spring Special Olympics team contributes to the 5.6 million athletes participating in events all year round — anyone over eight-years-old with intellectual disabilities is eligible to compete.

For first year participant Luna Gonzales, her confidence shines through every ball she throws.

"I’m really strong, and I’m also fast," Gonzales said.

Another athlete Gage Combs says he’s found his forever sport.

Win or lose, these Special Olympians are learning hard work, practice and sportsmanship that will carry on at China Spring for years to come.

"I think this is a snowball effect in the best possible way," Settles said.

"Go Cougars!", Gonzales said.