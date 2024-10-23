China Spring ISD, Waco PD team up against drugs ahead of Red Ribbon Week

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco PD made at stop at China Spring Elementary to kick off Red Ribbon Week, bringing their SWAT team, K9 unit, and flying a helicopter down to show students what their teams do to combat drugs.



Red Ribbon Week for China Spring ISD starts Monday, October 28

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a big production —

“We’re going to bring in a SWAT vehicle, we’ve got traffic, K9, we have Waco Crime Stoppers, we have our NET unit with China Spring ISD,” said Officer Javon Moon, Community Outreach Officer with Waco PD.

— with a big meaning behind it.

“Help us spread the message of staying drug free,” Officer Moon said.

China Spring ISD and Waco PD are collaborating with a goal of reaching elementary kids to keep them drug-free.

“The younger that you teach them, that’s the less hard times that they have to go through," Officer Moon said.

"They make life easier on themselves if they learn it early."

But it’s more than a message — it’s getting interactive with this generation.

“We have gone to a police car and checked out a bunch of things they used, and then we have gone to another police car that has dogs and we learned about that,” said fourth grade student, Ruben Jacobo.

“Don’t use drugs because it’s bad for you,” said third grade student, Boyd Peacock.

China Spring ISD and Waco police want to get the most impact from a simple message.

“Even knowing that prescription drugs, it does not have their name on the bottle, it’s considered a drug, so, you start with the most basic needs," said Counselor with China Spring Elementary, Carrie Featherston.

"Having the SWAT team come out — the importance of saying no to drugs and the impact is has on the rest of their life."

With this continuing to be a problem, one of the most popular drugs in Central Texas is...

"THC — that’s a real big issue with a lot of the schools right now," Officer Moon said.

"A lot of the kids don’t know that stuff is laced with different materials camouflaged as chemicals bad for your body, and that’s what we’re trying to teach them, it’s not cool."

According to Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, marijuana is the most frequently used illicit drug among Texas middle and high schools students.

Whether it’s a SWAT car, K9 unit, or even a landing helicopter, as long as the message is clear —

“Don’t do drugs,” Jacobo said.

— so these students can stay on the right path.

"If drugs are going to continue, we’ve got to continue," Officer Moon said.