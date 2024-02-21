China Spring ISD students will attend class during the eclipse on April 8th

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The total solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime event, and China Spring ISD is using this day as a teaching tool. The district says it's totally prepared to teach this cool learning lesson. One teacher walked 25 News through what the day will look like for students.

“We'll do extension activities — we’ve reached out and got resources from the Mayborn Museum, from NASA, from other eclipse resources that are out there and shared it with our staff, so our kiddos are going to get a full hands on eclipse experience, and we are very excited about that," said Kristen Dutschmann, Executive Director of Curriculum Instruction Assessment, China Spring ISD.

She says the students will use go outside with protective glasses to watch the eclipse.

The explanation of the total eclipse will be structured for each grade level, and she wants the students to understand the magnitude of the event.