China Spring High students to perform play raising awareness about domestic violence

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A play with a purpose — several young actors at China Spring High School are preparing to perform a play to raising awareness about key issue in America — domestic violence.

The “UIL One Act Play: Pearl” takes place on the Monroe tobacco plantation in 1912 — it centers around Pearl, a woman searching for answers in her sister’s death as she struggles to break the cycle of generations of domestic abuse.

“There are two girls that are attached to her and follow her around she kind of advocates for them," said CSHS senior, Edie Connor.

"It’s helped me find a way to advocate for other people."

Edie, who plays Pearl, and Ryan Martin who plays Alexander, both say it’s a powerful story that the community needs to see.

“I hope it can be a beacon of light for people that are in these situations,” said CSHS senior, Ryan Martin.

They’ll have to tell this story again in a short time frame.

“It is crazy we have to set all this up and this isn’t even all of it in seven minutes," Edie said.

"If we go over we can’t do anything about it— so kind of getting used to that process."

They’ll also have 40 minutes to perform while competing in a contest with several other schools across the state.

Mandy Connor, writer and director of the play, says that while they’d like to qualify for state, they want the play to leave an impact on the community.

“All it takes is for one person to be able to break that cycle and to heal themselves from their past so the generations that follow can continue to heal themselves," Connor said.

The play is set to premiere Feb. 27 at China Spring High School — they’ll host a district competition in March.