2 arrested in Bruceville-Eddy double murder

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Two people are behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one man last Saturday.

Romi Frentescu was arrested and charged on two counts of capital murder — Alyssa Sevilla was also charged with a count of capital murder.

Bruceville-Eddy police officers were sent out to the intersection of Mackey Ranch and Old Moody roads in Eddy after 7 p.m.

They found a woman giving aid to man bleeding from gunshot wounds on the ground, as well as another man that was shot lying in a grassy area off of the road.

Police discovered that the shooter left the scene in a red truck with a woman driving, and later identified the man as Frentescu — the woman was identified as Sevilla.

The first man, Michael Morris, died on scene from his wounds. The second, identified as Braxton Johnson, died after being transported to a hospital in Temple.

"A white male in a white shirt stepped out of the red pickup and told her to stop doing CPR because he wanted the man to die," the arrest affidavit read.

Other witnesses said that the Frentescu pointed a gun at the woman, until she backed away. Witnesses saw Frentescu, get back in the red pickup and leave.

Prior to the shooting, Frentescu told police that he and Morris got into a fight after Morris provoked him. Frentescu claimed Morris pulled a knife on him.

Frentescu says that another truck arrived and tried to run him over — he claims that three others got out of the truck and jumped him.

Frentescu says he fired his pistol in self-defense after they surrounded him.

The affidavit says police did not observe any injuries on Frentescu's person.

Frentescu is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond — Sevilla is also being held there on a $500,000 bond.