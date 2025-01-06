Central Texas 18-year-old arrested for murder following shooting

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Bruceville-Eddy police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Michael Davis for murder, following a shooting on Old Moody Road on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m.

One 38-year-old male, identified as Dustin Knowles, was shot prior to authorities' arrival and was pronounced dead around 1:05 p.m.

Upon the arrival of Bruceville-Eddy's Police Chief Michael Dorsey to 1344 Old Moody Road, he received word from witnesses on the scene that there was a verbal altercation between Knowles and Davis, which ended with Davis shooting Knowles in the chest.

"AMR personnel was unable to resuscitate Dustin Nobles, who was declared deceased as a result of the single gunshot wound to his chest," authorities said.

Police located a 22 caliber AR-style rifle in Davis' bedroom, which was still loaded with .22 caliber ammunition, and also located shell casing in the driveway of the home.

Chief Dorsey transported Davis to the McLennan County Jail without incident.

During questioning with Davis, he told police he was "not going to fight" Knowles and instead he shot him.

Davis has been booked for the offense of murder.

25 News will follow this story and provide updates or any additional information if it becomes available.