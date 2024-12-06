Texas bakery shares secret to best-selling fruitcake

BELLMEAD, TX — Collin Street Bakery has been a Texas staple for 128 years, with their fruitcake being their number one seller during the holiday season. Fourth generation bakery operator Thomas McNutt talks on why this is such a cult classic, not changing the recipe for over a century.



The Collin Street Bakery fruitcake has been baked for 128 years, making this treat a tradition for families worldwide.

The cake uses Texas-shelled pecans, making this unique to the state.

They ship worldwide, so if you can't stop by one of their locations, that's okay!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They’re one of the biggest manufacturers of controversial holiday treats.

“This is the money maker right here,” said Thomas McNutt, fourth-generation operator for Collin Street Bakery.

Fruitcake. It’s a treat they stand by.

“If the Collin Street Bakery deluxe fruitcake were the only fruitcake humans ever ate, everyone would be eating them every Christmas,” McNutt said.

This a bold statement from Collin Street Bakery's fourth-generation family operator, Thomas McNutt.

“Our secret ingredient: Fresh-shelled Texas pecans mixed with the original European recipe,” McNutt said.

This unique cake is placing Collin Street Bakery on the map for 128 years, serving generations each holiday season.

Whether it’s fruitcake or any other of the hundreds of treats sold and made fresh daily, the reason this Texas institution has stuck around for so long,

“Our reason for existing is not to sell a bunch of cakes. Our reason for existing is to bond fond families across generations. That’s what we do, and we do it around our baked goods,” McNutt said.

