Speed trailers set up throughout Bellmead to increase safety on the road

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Speed trailers have recently been set up throughout the city of Bellmead by the police department to help increase safety on the roadways.

The Bellmead Police Department said with the assistance of the Waco Police Department and support from the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, they were able to deploy speed trailers throughout the city.

The speed trailers will capture data that will help the police department strategically deploy resources to reduce traffic related incidents and increase roadway safety for the community.