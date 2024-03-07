Packing up for the Panhandle: Bellmead woman looking forward to moving despite Texas wildfires

BELLMEAD, Texas — Inez Bonneville and her husband found their oasis in up in the Texas Panhandle. She is looking forward to help in anyway she can in the aftermath of the largest wildfire in state history.

It’s the start of a new chapter for Bellmead transplant Inez Bonneville.

“It’s our place now, it’s our oasis,” Bonneville said.

She and her husband are getting ready for their new phase of life in an unlikely place, in the Texas Panhandle, in Fritch: site of the largest wildfire in state history.

“I looked at the map and saw this great big lake and I said why don’t we go there? He went there first and he fell in love with it and he took me up after I got back from the games and said 'This is the place', Bonneville said.

Looking forward to the peace and quiet being up there will bring, but then, tragedy strikes — burning more than a million acres.

“The first thing I said to myself is 'I’ve got to go up and help', Bonneville said.

First donating her own personal stash of crayons, colored pencils, coloring books and more, and she’s not done.

“I’ll do what I can to help them because they need it,” Bonneville said.

With the fire now 77 percent contained, she knows dealing with the aftermath for Panhandle residents won’t be easy.

But she's ready to connect with her new community.

“I know they’re under so much stress, just trying to figure out which side is up, you know, that another set of hands will help,” Bonneville said.