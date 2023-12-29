Looking into Central Texas' best kept shopping secret

WACO, Texas — If you're always hunting for the best deal, look no further than Central Texas. Crazy Hot Deals in Bellmead buys overstock from online retailers like Amazon.



It's a market worth at least 36 billion dollars.

Each day of the week, the price for all items are set at a different low dollar amount.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Every day it's a race for savings and leftovers from big retailers.

“I think you’ve got to come here and see for yourself because we’ve got a lot of items. We’ve got basically everything here, yeah. I think every customer leaves happy.”

It's called Crazy Hot Deals in Bellmead. Secondary retailers like this buy overstock from online retailers like Amazon.

“So every morning we have a big set up like this, we have raffle tickets as well, and we have a lot of prizes. So, we get a lot of our merchandise, and then we set it up in our tables and once people come in they can choose anything that they want.”

People lined up all down the strip center, unaware of what’s for sale on the other side of the wall. It’s the thrill of the unknown.

“What’s the number one thing you’re wanting to look for?” Healy asked.

“I’m looking for a mixer,” said a customer.

“So today, I am looking for a PS4, maybe a TV. I didn’t get to shop for Christmas, so, this is my Christmas,” said another customer.

“What is it that you’re looking for today?”, Heather asked.

“A TV,” a customer replied.

“Why?”

“I’m needing it for a PS4,” they concluded.

Once those doors open, customers grab their carts and start grabbing boxes.

And maybe if you didn’t find what you were looking for, you could get lucky in their daily raffle.

Crazy Hot Deals is located at 137 Eastgate Plaza , Waco, Texas.