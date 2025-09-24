Water restored on La Vega ISD campuses after outage due to water main break in Bellmead

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega Independent School District campuses were without water for several hours after a water main break caused water outages across Bellmead.
In a message sent to parents obtained by 25 News, the district said it was aware of the water outage and that parents are welcome to check out their students.
Both La Vega Elementary and La Vega High School were without water Wednesday morning and as of 11:30 a.m., water has been restored to all La Vega ISD locations.
"Bottled water was delivered to each campus to ensure students had access to drinking water, and meal service was not interrupted. Portable restrooms were ordered and remain on location. Custodial staff worked diligently to keep existing restrooms as clean and as sanitized as possible. Parents were notified through School Status by their campus principals and were welcome to check out their students if they chose to do so. The safety and well-being of our students remained our top priority throughout the situation."
- Allison Vrana, La Vega ISD