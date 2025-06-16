'It’s very important': Trainer and incoming high school freshman talk on exercise and mental health

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — What's the correlation between exercise and mental health in teens? Studies show there's a strong connection that's strained during the summer months, so how is this combated? Two teens and a personal trainer explain the importance of these elements going hand-in-hand.



Planet Fitness conducted a survey that found 66% of parents are concerned about their teens’ well-being and stress levels.

72% believe consistent exercise can improve their teens’ mental wellness.

The American Heart Association reports that only one in four high school students is getting the recommended hour a day of physical activity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to working out, results happen over time, not overnight.

“So that I can be competitive in the sport I love to play and to make sure that I get a winning season done,” Cordell Farrar said, an incoming freshman at Axtell High School.

For incoming Axtell High freshmen Cordell Ferrar and Davis Gilham, the time spent this summer should be well spent on themselves.

“So whenever you don't go to the gym, you miss out time there you just progress progressively lose muscle and strength, and you just want to stay in shape and progressively get better over the summer and it's a good way to do that when you have so much free time here in the summer,” Davis Gilham said.

The summer months can also lead to summer slumps for your mental health.

“It can affect their mental health by, you know, not staying fit, not staying active. They feel like they're in the same place for the next three months,” Cobie Gray said, Personal Trainer for Planet Fitness in Bellmead.

A Planet Fitness survey reveals that 66% of parents are concerned about their teens’ well-being and stress levels, and 72% believe that consistent exercise can improve their teens’ mental wellness.

“It’s very important, especially for teens. It can continue to help them grow so they don't feel like they're going just down a straight path, have them work on their habits, work on good habits,” Cobie said.

Personal Trainer Cobie Gray has seen the power of teens’ physical fitness and mental health working hand in hand.

“You just got to tell yourself every single day it's a new day, just do better the next day, just keep pushing yourself, keep trying to pursue yourself to do better every day,” Cobie said.

The American Heart Association says only one in four high school students are getting the recommended hour a day of physical activity, and that number gets worse once school’s out.

“Laziness only works out in the short term and long term. If I'm lazy, I won't win this season. I couldn't be competitive, and I won't get a spot,” Cordell said.

But if you take the right steps, such as having a good attitude and a goal in mind, you can get over the summer slumps.

“I just like to push myself, and it feels good like accomplishing a goal, you know, getting stronger, so I love to do that. It just, I'd say, boosts my happiness. I love it here at the gym, and it's a great way just to relieve stress,” Davis concluded.

