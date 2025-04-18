'It's kind of like our off season Super Bowl': local bakery talks on big holiday weekend

BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) — Behind the rush of the holiday season, Easter is the second busiest holiday for bakeries across the board. Collin Street Bakery talks on how they're preparing amid rising costs and potential tariffs.



The Easter holiday weekend is the second busiest for bakeries nationwide.

Collin Street Bakery's goal is to purchase American-made and domestic products whenever possible.

The bakery also has its own food factory and warehouse, which helps cut down on costs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many Christians, Easter weekend is among the most sacred.

Among bakers, it's one they spend weeks preparing for.

But despite rising prices all around, you won't have to deal with that at Collin Street Bakery.

“Look, we're a family owned business and one of the mottos that we have as a family business is the golden rule," Thomas McNutt, fourth generation Family Operator at the Collin Street Bakery said. We want to treat other people like we want to be treated. So guess what? I'm a consumer. I go to the grocery store, I go to other places to eat, and I want to be treated fairly and so we try to do the same thing we hate raising prices and we do everything we can not to do it, so we haven't raised prices all year."

Which is a good thing for customers planning to spend on the holiday weekend.

“Outside of Christmas and Thanksgiving— which run into each other, Easter is absolutely the biggest holiday for bakeries, period,” Thomas said.

“Think about it, Easter's a family gathering, and you don't have a family gathering without some good baked goods. You just don't and so, it's kind of like our off-season Super Bowl,” he said.

Another tool to keep the tariff increases at bay is buying American.

“We've had a goal at Collin Street Bakery for a long time to buy American, buy domestic. If we got to spend money somewhere, we support spending it locally, we support spending it in Texas, we support spending in America,” Thomas said.

There's another element that’s helping this Texas staple:

“We’re blessed because a whole lot of restaurants that you stop at, they don't have their own food factory," Thomas said. "Collin Street has its own factory. We've got our own warehouse. We own our own trucks, and so because we are vertically integrated, then we're able to control our cost and our in price a little bit more than a lot of places and so that allows us to keep the prices lower on the customer because we have our own factory."





