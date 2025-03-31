'I'm a little more careful these days': Tesla driver voices concerns over the state of Tesla vehicles

BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) — With the recent violence targeted at Tesla vehicles, drivers express their concerns about their safety as the political climate surrounding this heightens.



Tesla is an electric vehicle company owned by Elon Musk.

As concerns about Tesla-related arson attacks rise, neighbors acknowledge growing safety worries.

This past weekend, on Saturday, March 29th, protests nationwide sparked controversy, targeting Musk and Tesla electric vehicles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



San Antonio native Jacqueline Salado is going along I-35 North to cheer on her favorite baseball team on opening day.

But before heading to Globe Life Field, she stops in Bellmead to charge her Tesla at this charging station.

“I come in, I park the car, open, uh, the little, uh, uh, electric, and then just plug it in,” Salado said.

“If I fully charge it, this one will get me a little over 300 miles, but I'd probably have to sit here if I'm like at 10 or 20 miles, and if I wanted to charge it to like 300, probably a good 30, 35 minutes,” she said.

With the political climate surrounding Tesla literally coming under fire, it makes me ask the question if Salado feels safe driving her Tesla.

“I currently do now, but a lot of friends have brought up the concerns, so I'm a little more careful these days,” Salado said.

The FBI confirmed on Monday that it established a task force to investigate the arson incidents with these electric vehicles. Now, it is being deemed as an act of domestic terrorism, where culprits will be pursued with the full force of the law.

“Just depending where, where am I going to park, is it going to be, you know, targeted or not?,” Salado said.

A temporary solution? She’s seen a trend on social media that’s cheaper than buying a new car.

“So currently thinking about getting a sticker, which is funny that you mention it because my cousins were sending screenshots of stickers that they've seen on social media,” Salado said.

