Daughter charged with abuse of corpse after father's body found decomposing inside Bellmead residence

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — A Bellmead woman was arrested Wednesday after police discovered a deceased man inside a residence in what investigators described as advanced decomposition, according to an arrest affidavit 25 News obtained.

Bellmead Police officers responded around 2:46 p.m. Oct. 22 to a residence after a report of CPR in progress. When they went inside, they found a deceased man on the floor.

Police say the man showed clear signs of decomposition.

Investigators say that Crystal Martin, the victim’s daughter, had been inside the home with the body and failed to report the death or make arrangements for his remains.

According to the affidavit, the body had not been moved and the home was in unsanitary conditions. Multiple dogs were also found in the residence.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and booked into the county jail.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased man.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.