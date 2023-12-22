Collin Street Bakery continues Texas fruitcake tradition

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Collin Street Bakery is a Texas staple, with its fruitcake who has been with the bakery from the beginning — 127 years ago.

“The Deluxe Fruitcake, it is literally the number one most selling fruitcake in the history of planet earth,” Thomas McNutt said.

Just uttering the word can make some people cringe, but for fruitcake fans, this Central Texas bakery is the place to be.

“Every single year, we ship this puppy to all 50 states every single year,” said McNutt, fourth generation owner and operator at Collin Street Bakery.

For more than a century, it's a worldwide holiday staple — using pecans to provide a unique Texas twist.

“Our founding baker in 1896, was a classically trained European baker, who immigrated to the United State to Corsicana, Texas, so he brought the original fruitcake recipe. It’s a British and German fruitcake recipe. The one twist is, instead of European walnuts, we use fresh-shelled Texas pecans,” McNutt said.

This cake also uses very little batter, instead letting all the ingredients speak for themselves.

“I really do like the fruitcake and I’m generally not a person who likes fruitcake, so it doesn’t have the fermented taste that a fruitcake normally has, it’s fresh, it’s when you want a take a bite of fruitcake if you haven’t had it before, it’s want you want it to taste like. It just makes sense,” said Cristina Guzman, College Station, Texas resident.

A holiday favorite, with plenty of lone star pride baked in.

“We’re proud to be a Texas family tradition,” McNutt said.