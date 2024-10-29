Bellmead police make arrest in fatal 2017 hit-and-run case

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead police have arrested the individual responsible for a fatal hit-and-run from 2017 that killed Jana McElyea.

Omar Dominguez Martinez was taken into custody after detectives received critical information in early 2024, after "years of dedicated investigation and invaluable community support", according to the Bellmead Police Department.

"Through the tireless efforts of our Criminal Investigations Division and the collaboration of concerned citizens, additional information came to light, leading investigators to Martinez," police said.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from our community and the relentless dedication of our officers in seeking justice for Jana and her loved ones."