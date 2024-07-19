Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyBellmead

Actions

Bellmead police make 3 arrests following crash that killed a 67-year-old bicyclist

Police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 19, 2024

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead police have arrested three individuals following a crash that killed a 67-year-old bicyclist last Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle which killed Dennis Welch, was a 14-year-old, who has since been detained and charged — a 10-year-old was also a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, further investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Erika Ramirez Martinz, one two counts of endangering a child, both state jail felonies, and one count of criminally negligent homicide, also a state jail felony.

22-year-old Lisett Andrea Najera Bellmead, has also been charged with one count of contributing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Bellmead Police Department is still throughly investigating this incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," authorities said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

Feed the Need: Click here to donate to the pantry of your choice

2:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021