Bellmead police make 3 arrests following crash that killed a 67-year-old bicyclist

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead police have arrested three individuals following a crash that killed a 67-year-old bicyclist last Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle which killed Dennis Welch, was a 14-year-old, who has since been detained and charged — a 10-year-old was also a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, further investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Erika Ramirez Martinz, one two counts of endangering a child, both state jail felonies, and one count of criminally negligent homicide, also a state jail felony.

22-year-old Lisett Andrea Najera Bellmead, has also been charged with one count of contributing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Bellmead Police Department is still throughly investigating this incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," authorities said.