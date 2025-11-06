UDPATE: Bellmead bank robbery suspect apprehended in Limestone County

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.:

Bellmead Police say the PNC Bank robbery suspect was apprehended in Limestone County.

Police identified the suspect as Charles Leger, a 79-year-old man from Louisiana.

ORIGINAL 5:14 p.m.:

Bellmead police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon at the PNC Bank on Bellmead Drive.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of the incident.

Police said the suspect has not been apprehended.

No weapon was used in the robbery, and no employees were hurt, according to authorities. Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Bellmead Police Department will be working with the FBI. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Bellmead Police Department and ask to speak with detectives.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.