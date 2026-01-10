Bellmead Police Department earns Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The Bellmead Police Department has achieved accreditation status through the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation's Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, joining fewer than 10% of Texas law enforcement agencies to earn this distinction.

The accreditation represents the gold standard in Texas law enforcement professionalism and reflects a rigorous evaluation process across best-practice standards related to policing, accountability and community safety.

Statewide, just over 200 agencies have achieved this designation, placing Bellmead among a select group committed to excellence in public safety.

"This achievement is one that every employee and every community member can take pride in," the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation said, affirming that Bellmead has met the highest standards in law enforcement excellence.

The department's achievement reflects the professionalism, discipline and commitment to excellence of its officers and professional staff.

An official recognition ceremony will be scheduled, and the Bellmead Police Department will be honored at the 2026 Texas Police Chiefs Association Annual Conference during the Accreditation Awards Luncheon.

In recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the City of Bellmead extended its appreciation to the men and women of the police department for their continued service, professionalism and commitment to the community.

