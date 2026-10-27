Robert Griffin III says he wants to be Baylor's next head football coach, but has no coaching experience

Robert Griffin III wants to be the next head football coach at Baylor University, according to ESPN.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner told "The Dan Patrick Show" he is "100 percent" interested in the job.

Griffin would be replacing Dave Aranda, who was fired Sunday after six and a half seasons leading the Bears.

Griffin is currently a Fox Sports analyst and has no coaching experience.

He says Baylor needs people who know what winning looks like in Waco.

Griffin is the only player to bring a Heisman Trophy to Baylor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.