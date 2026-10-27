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Robert Griffin III says he wants to be Baylor's next head football coach, but has no coaching experience

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and Fox Sports analyst says he is "100 percent" interested in replacing Dave Aranda, who was fired after six and a half seasons, ESPN reports.
Robert Griffin III
Kelly Kline/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the Heisman Trophy award after being named the winner, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Kelly Kline, pool)
Robert Griffin III
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Robert Griffin III wants to be the next head football coach at Baylor University, according to ESPN.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner told "The Dan Patrick Show" he is "100 percent" interested in the job.

Griffin would be replacing Dave Aranda, who was fired Sunday after six and a half seasons leading the Bears.

Griffin is currently a Fox Sports analyst and has no coaching experience.

He says Baylor needs people who know what winning looks like in Waco.

Griffin is the only player to bring a Heisman Trophy to Baylor.

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