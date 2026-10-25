Dave Aranda out as Baylor football head coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dave Aranda has been removed as Baylor's head football coach, the university's athletic department announced Sunday.

The move to relieve Aranda of his duties comes one day after the Bears suffered a 25-24 loss to Kansas, dropping the team to 4-3 (2-2 in the Big 12).

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the season, according to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Doug McNamee.

McNamee said in a statement, “Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this University. He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well.”

Aranda, hired in 2020, was 40-40 as the Bears' head coach.