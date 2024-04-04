New App on the Block: British company testing new social media movement on Baylor's campus

WACO, Texas — Matt Rowbotham is doing research at Baylor University to test a new app called Naborly. It's designed to connect users with family and friends, to check in on each other and their mental health.

There's a new app on the block, that’s looking to change the social media game.

“People are looking for authenticity — they’ll be drawn to something more authentic, and that’s what we’re trying to create," said co-founder of Naborly, Matt Rowbotham.

Naborly is a place to safely check in with friends and family, while focusing on everyone's well being.

“If all you knew about your friends is what you saw on Instagram stories or their Facebook posts, you really wouldn’t have an idea of actually what’s really going on inside,” Rowbotham said.

Rowbotham, traveled to Waco to do research for this project at Baylor University.

“We knew we needed to launch at a U.S. college campus, because if you look at all the social media platforms like Facebook and Snapchat, all of them launched on a college campus," Rowbotham said.

"We knew we needed to do the same."

25 News reporter Heather Healy did some research at the student union, to see just how much scrolling these students do, and how it effects their mental health.

“It’s like probably a good two hours a day," said one Baylor student, Grace Cleary.

"Then I go on Instagram periodically before class, but not as consistent as TikTok."

When it comes to consuming — all of that they’re scrolling through.

“Social media isn’t an actual depiction of life, and I think sometimes that can bring down my mental health," said another Baylor student, Mikayla Ross.

"I’m looking at all these people who look like they’re happy all the time, even though that’s not necessarily the case."

That’s where Naborly comes in — to check in with the family and friends you trust and relay how you feel.

The best part? It’s designed for you to be on it for less than five minutes a day.

“This isn’t an app for seeing the world around you necessarily, it’s an app for those, kind of, close 10 people in my life — how are they feeling on a daily basis, to what’s going on inside their head, and how can I reach out to them and take better care of them," Rowbotham said.

