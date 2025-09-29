Dean of School of Social Work at Baylor University to step down

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University's Office of the Provost announced that the dean of the school of social work and professor, John Singletary, will be stepping down from his leadership role of the school effective Oct. 15, 2025.

"As many of you are aware, these are incredibly difficult times for professionals in the field of social work, and Jon felt the need to step away to take better care of himself, as well as to dedicate more time to his family. Following a sabbatical, Jon intends to return to the faculty and focus on interdisciplinary research and approaches to tackling the growing crisis of mental health in our country." - Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D, Provost

Singletary was named Dean of the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work in May 2016 after serving a year as interim dean.

Nancy Brickhouse, the provost of Baylor University, said she's asked Luci Ramos Hoppe, a clinical associate professor and undergraduate social work program director, to lead the Garland School during this interim period.

"I plan to announce a national search for Jon’s successor in late spring 2026. Please join me in thanking Jon for his dedicated leadership of the Garland School over the past nine-plus years, as well as for his unrelenting service to those in need." - Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D, Provost

Singletary recently voluntarily offered to rescind an acceptance of a $640,000 grant on behalf of the School of Social Work that came under scrutiny due to its ties to the study of inclusion of women and LGBTQ+ people in church settings.

Click here to read the full press release from the Office of the Provost.