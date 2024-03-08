Baylor women unite, preparing to enter the workforce

WACO, Texas — A new organization has only been on Baylor University's campus for just a short period of time, but it's making an impact on female students wanting to strengthen their professional network.

A new club on Baylor’s campus has a goal to prepare female college students for their next chapter in life.

“We help aid in cover letters, resumes, anything that is going to help you as move from college to career, but our number one priority is connecting them with industry leaders,” said President of The Women’s Network Ashley Ehler.

The women’s network is a national organization with more than 120 chapters on college campuses across the country, helping with building blocks to their professional careers.

“I get speakers that are experts on topics from different companies that want to engage with Baylor students and are women speakers," Ehler said.

"They’re speaking on their personal experience as well which is really cool."

Looking up to professionals in all fields like Merrill Lynch Standout, Loren Schwartz.

“I think it’s an opportunity to get some practice before you’re out there in the real world with some good tips, network with other women while doing so,” Schwartz said.

Winning the 2021 Athena Award, and being only the second female chair of the Greater Waco Chamber of commerce in 2019, Schwartz hopes young women in the area learn to stand tall in confident anything they do.

“Always air on the side of always being professional and conservative because it will come back to bite you if you are not — there are no shortcuts,” Schwartz said.