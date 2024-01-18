Baylor University teams up with Dept. of Defense for SMART Hub

WACO, TEXAS — Baylor University officially launched the Spectrum Management with Adaptive and Reconfigurable Technology [smarthub.research.baylor.edu] (SMART) Hub.

This is a Department of Defense Spectrum Innovation Center to conduct multifaceted spectrum research to meet national defense, according to a press release by Baylor University.

During the launch Wednesday, Charles Baylis, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of SMART hub explained more on the purpose of the SMART Hub.

"We want to make sure that the DOD can coexist with wireless devices in peace time and then we want to be able to dominate our enemies in war time because they’re trying to use the spectrum to their advantage. We want to use it to ours," Baylis said.

"If we can prevent them from using it while we get to use it we’re gonna win the war, so two different scenarios, most of our operations happen during peace time and these protect our national securities.”

SMART Hub was made possible through a $5 million congressional appropriation by Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17).

Led by Baylor, SMART Hub will organize research efforts from 14 institutions to develop "next-generation technologies for unprecedented spectrum agility, enabling a revolution in how the world uses the wireless spectrum" according to a press release.